14-year-old facing several charged after bringing gun to middle school in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A 14-year-old is facing several charges after bringing a gun to a middle school in Prince William County Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The School Resource Officer (SRO) at Fred Lynn Middle School, located on Prince William Parkway, in Woodbridge was informed around 1:20 p.m. by school personnel of a student with a gun on school grounds. Through an investigation, it was determined that the teenage boy allegedly shows the handgun while inside a classroom at the school.

Staff at school then identified and located the student inside of the school. When they attempted to detain the accused boy, he actively resisted, according to the Prince William County Police Department. Soon after, the SRO entered the room and helped in securing the boy after a brief struggle.

After a search, the gun was located in the student's belongings. Police said at no time was the gun showed in a way to threaten students, faculty, or staff, or threaten the safety of the school.

The 14-year-old boy, of Woodbridge, was charged with possession of weapon on school grounds, carrying an unlawfully loaded firearm, and possession of a firearm by a juvenile, according to police.