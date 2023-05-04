16-year-old duo charged with robbing juvenile at McDonald's in Silver Spring

Officers saw the two leaving John F. Kennedy High School, just a three minute drive away from the McDonald's, and get in the SUV connected to the robbery.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Two 16-year-olds have been arrested and charged with robbing a person at a McDonald's in Silver Spring on Friday.

Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police determined that a juvenile victim was at the fast food restaurant on Georgie Avenue, when he was approached by two teens, a boy and a girl, who demanded his shoes. When the victim refused, he was punched in the face and his shoes were taken.

The two 16-year-olds left in a Honda SUV, police said. Soon after, officers saw them leaving John F. Kennedy High School, a three-minute drive away from the McDonald's, in Wheaton-Glenmont, and get in the same SUV connected to the robbery. Officers then conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, which they say had stolen items from the robbery.

A privately manufactured gun, also known as a ghost gun, and a large quantity of fentanyl pills were found. The two teens were then taken into custody.