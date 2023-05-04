Police search for man who allegedly robbed woman at knifepoint in parking lot of elementary school

Officers learned that shortly before the incident, the suspect waited behind another car for the victim to come after unsuccessfully trying to get into the vehicle.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a woman in the parking lot of an elementary school in Woodbridge Tuesday evening.

Officers with the Prince William County Police Department responded to Kyle Wilson Elementary School, located on Liberty Hill Court, around 6:53 p.m. to investigate a robbery.

Police determined that a 47-year-old woman was walking to her vehicle in the parking lot when she was approached by an unknown man armed with a knife. During the incident, the suspect pushed the woman before getting into her vehicle and trying to drive away. When the woman refused to let the man leave, he grabbed the woman's backpack and ran away.

Officers also learned that shortly before the incident, the suspect tried to get into the woman's car and when he was not successful he waited behind another vehicle for the victim to come. No injuries were reported from the incident.