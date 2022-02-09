Video shows large group of white teens singing n-word while riding Metro, school responds

Landon School, a private college preparatory all-male school in Bethesda, responded to the video

WASHINGTON — A video showing a large group of white students singing lyrics, including offensive terms, and banging on the ceiling of the railcar has gotten the attention of many on Twitter, including a D.C. private school.

Two videos of the large group of teens were posted on Twitter Thursday evening.

"What is this mess on my train?!" said José Romero, who posted the video. The user followed it up with a second video calling out Landon School, a private college preparatory all-male school in Bethesda.

"They just got off at Union Station," Romero tweeted."[Landon School] control your students lol."

The song the boys appear to be singing is Freestyle by Lil Baby, which contains lyrics repeatedly using the n-word, which Romero claims the boys didn't shy away from using.

WUSA9 reached out to Landon School Thursday night to ask if school personnel were aware of the video. The following day we received a statement from the school.

"We expect our students to follow our Civility Code inside and outside the classroom," Director of Communications Meredith Josef wrote.

Landon School also responded to the video in a statement posted on Instagram Friday. The school said they are deeply concerned by the video and the students' behavior on the D.C. Metro, calling their conduct and the offensive words unacceptable and antithetical to the school's values and Civility Code.

"We absolutely do not condone or tolerate the behavior displayed in this video, and we deeply regret the hurt it has caused. We are looking into the matter," the statement reads. "As we begin the school year, we look forward to continuing our work to build in our boys the characteristics of respect, honor, and kindness that are so essential in preparing the next generation."

