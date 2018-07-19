WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- Makiyah Wilson, 10, was shot and killed by four masked men who drove up to a courtyard and opened fire into a crowd on Monday in Northeast DC.

Police on Wednesday located the black, four-door Infiniti sedan that the suspects used to drive to the scene of the heinous crime. Here's what's next to find the monsters that did this:

Wyndell Watkins headed up MPD's homicide squad when D.C. was the murder capital of the world. He says three things can break this case wide open.

1.) People need to speak up

"I think people have seen the video, they know who these people are and they need to come forward now because they could be in your neighborhood tomorrow."

RELATED: ‘They some cowards’ | Mother of 10-year-old killed by masked men wants justice

RELATED: 10-year-old girl killed after masked men open fire on crowd in NE DC courtyard

2.) The getaway car

The car was found in Oxon Hill, Maryland Wednesday, with the suspects nowhere in sight.

"They need to thoroughly process this particular vehicle. And in addition to processing the vehicle for trace evidence, the other thing I would look at is the videotapes, around the city and in that area, maybe within 5 or 10 miles, because they had to use some service street to get there."

READ MORE | Car involved in murder of 10-year-old located

3.) The video of the shooting

The surveillance video is chilling video to see: The suspects get out of the car and almost immediately open fire in the direction of a crowd in the courtyard.

"The technology exists between the FBI and some of the other law enforcement agencies, including the media, that have the ability to really enhance this video to even see if they're wearing glasses, even though they have on a mask, that doesn't hide their true identity."

Watkins says the video looks like something out of a movie.

"We can't tolerate that, not only in the District, but anywhere in America."

If you know anything, you can text 50411 or call 202-727-9099 and tell what you know. You can be anonymous. No one needs to know.

O'Keefe, PJ

© 2018 WUSA