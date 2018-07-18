WASHINGTON -- Two days after 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson was murdered by a group of masked men, the car involved in the incident was recovered, sources said.

RELATED: ‘They some cowards’ | Mother of 10-year-old killed by masked men wants justice

Wednesday morning, sources told WUSA9 the stolen black Infinity four-door sedan was recovered in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

#BREAKING Police have recovered the car used in the murder of Makiyah Wilson, 10. Stolen, of course. Found in Oxon Hill. Sources tell @wusa9 killers were gunning for others and hit her. pic.twitter.com/bRi8RGsU8K — Bruce Leshan (@BruceLeshan) July 18, 2018

The would-be 5th grader was killed on her way to get ice cream on Monday night on 53rd Street between Clay Street and Cloud Place in D.C.’s Clay Terrace area. Four others were caught in the crossfire, including her sister.

Police said four men wearing masks drove up to a courtyard, got out of the vehicle and opened fire on 15 to 20 people. The suspects were targeting others and hit her, sources said.

RELATED: 10-year-old girl killed after masked men open fire on crowd in NE DC courtyard

Donnetta Wilson, Makiyah's mother, remembers hearing the gunshots that took her daughter's life.

“That’s my daughter. She was only 10 years old. She was so precious,” said Wilson.

Makiyah’s sister was one of the adults hit by a bullet but is expected to be okay, according to family members.

“They some cowards,” Wilson said. “They don’t even know what they did to me, her father, her family. This little girl was loved.”

Makiyah was a student at D.C. Scholars Public Charter School and is remembered as a fearless child who was ready to take on the world.

“The pain that I’m going through— this is never going to be okay. Never in life. That’s my baby,” Wilson explained.

Police are still searching for the suspects.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact MPD at 202-727-9099. Anonymous information can be texted to the police by sending a message to 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

© 2018 WUSA