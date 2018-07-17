WASHINGTON -- A 10-year-old girl was shot and killed Monday night when a group of masked men fired into a crowd of people who were outside enjoying the nice weather in a Northeast, D.C. courtyard. Four other people were also shot.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the 300 block of 53rd Street.

Police say four men wearing masks drove up to a courtyard in a black Infinity four-door sedan, got out of the vehicle and opened fire on 15-20 people.

When officers arrived to the scene following reports of the gunfire, they found a young girl, a woman, and a man all suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS transported the three victims to area hospitals.

The girl, who has been identified as 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson, could not be revived and was pronounced dead. Two more men also sought treatment at a local hospital for gunshot wounds.

Police say they do not know if any of the victims were targeted.

MPD has released images of the suspects and the vehicle captured by a nearby surveillance camera. The vehicle is a black Infinity SUV with paper tags, missing the rear bumper.

The suspects' vehicle is described as a black Infinity four door sedan, missing the rear bumper.



The incident occurred on Monday, July 16, 2018, in the 300 block of 53rd Street, Northeast at approximately 8:00 pm.

"The people who did this, did this indiscriminately," a spokesperson for MPD said. "They came out in this community without regard to human life and opened fire. We have to stand up as a community and say 'no more'. A 10-year-old girl lost her life here today. All the hopes and dreams that her family had for her is gone. We have to be outraged. We have to work with the police. You have to work with us to remove illegal firearms from our city."

Enough is enough. We need every community member to help us get illegal guns off our streets. If you have any information related to tonight's shooting, please call (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.



Tonight’s briefing ➡️ https://t.co/8jDwMsHYuj— Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) July 17, 2018

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact MPD at 202-727-9099. Anonymous information can be texted to the police by sending a message to 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

