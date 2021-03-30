Police: Woman killed after fatal shooting in Suitland

Prince George's County Police have not yet released the identity of the woman nor any information regarding the suspect at this time.

SUITLAND, Md. — Prince George's County Police say a woman was found dead outside of a Suitland home Monday evening.

According to Prince George's County Police, officials received a call just before 7:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of Whitehall Street in Suitland.

Upon arrival, police said they found an adult woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Police said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no word yet on whether the house belonged to the woman who was shot.

