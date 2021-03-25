Police: 1 person dead after fatal shooting at Virginia highway weigh station

The trooper and officer have been put on administrative leave as they investigate the official cause of the incident, officials say.

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police (VSP) is currently investigating a fatal shooting involving a state police trooper and a commercial vehicle enforcement officer at a weigh station in King George County on Thursday.

According to VSP, the shooting took place at around 11 a.m. at the Dahlgren Weigh Station. The weigh station is located on the James Madison Parkway -- around one mile south of the Harry Nice Bridge and the Virginia-Maryland border.

VSP told WUSA9 that a man driving an SUV pulled into the weigh station parking lot off Route 301 at around 11 a.m. Moments after he parked, a female passenger exited the SUV and started to run away.

The driver of the SUV quickly exited, followed the woman passenger and appeared to have fired a handgun at the woman.

Moments later, a Virginia State Police Motor Carrier Trooper and a Virginia State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer -- who both were at the scene already inspecting a box truck -- stepped in to help assist. Police said shots were fired between both parties, leaving the driver of the SUV dead at the scene.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, police said. The male suspect who died will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for examination, autopsy and positive identification.

#VSP investigating altercation between man & woman at the #Dahlgren Weigh Station in Kg George Co. that evolved into an officer-involved shooting Thursday morning (3/25/21). One deceased; 2 injured. pic.twitter.com/CwneaKWyO6 — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) March 25, 2021

The woman who had been riding in the SUV was injured and taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Both officers who assisted in the incident were uninjured.

An occupant of the truck that was being inspected was also injured in the shooting. He is being treated at Mary Washington Hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries, police said.

VSP said they have put the trooper and officer on administrative leave as they investigate the official cause of the incident.