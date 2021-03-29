At least one person dead in Airpark Road head-on crash, Montgomery County Police say

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Fire and rescue crews in Montgomery County say at least one person is dead after a head-on crash on Airpark Road late Sunday night.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. on Airpark Road near Muncaster Mill Road in Gaithersburg, Maryland. Roads were closed for several hours overnight for the crash investigation. Roads reopened around 5:30 a.m.

Montgomery County Police Department tells WUSA9 that at least one person has died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Public Information Officer Pete Piringer said in a tweet that three people were involved in the crash and taken to area hospitals. Two people were trapped and had to be extricated from the wreckage. A third person was taken to the hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

Update: 2 adults extricated and transported to an area trauma center with serious life threatening injuries, a 3rd adult transported to an area trauma center with serious NLT injuries. Airpark Rd. closed for investigation. https://t.co/EfJfd5lIeK pic.twitter.com/QvrutXBxl3 — BC Steve Mann (@mcfrsPIO6) March 29, 2021

Those people involved in the crash have not yet been identified by authorities.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. We are working to confirm additional details.