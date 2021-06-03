Non-profit raising money for Roosevelt High School students to get yearbooks

“I think it means a great deal, especially during this time since most of the seniors have not been face to face all year," Carleather Ponder said.

WASHINGTON — High school graduation season is upon us. For many seniors, it might be their last time to connect with their classmates after distance learning for more than a year. It’s why one nonprofit is doing everything they can to make sure each graduating senior leaves with one special keepsake.

The halls of Theodore Roosevelt High School have been bare. Senior students spent their final year distance learning. Michael Sebastini is in a group called Friends of Roosevelt. The nonprofit is compiled of alumni and neighbors in the Petworth community. They’re working to make sure each senior takes a piece of the rough rider legacy with them — a yearbook.

“We started looking at what are some of the things that we can do, in particular for the students who just had a really rough year,” Sebastini said.

This year’s yearbook is different for students and staff. Mrs. Ponder has been working with students from afar to help bring this book to life, in hopes that students will cherish it.

“It was tough! I'll be glad when we can actually go back in with our cameras and see the kids walking, the whole capturing those moments that they need. It was a tough one these past two years,” Carleather Ponder said.

The pandemic has affected some families of senior students. They weren’t able to take their senior pictures or purchase a yearbook. It’s why they’re asking for your help.

“I think it means a great deal, especially during this time since most of the seniors have not been face to face all year, just to be able to connect the name with a face a picture,” Ponder added.

They managed to capture the year they became the second class to graduate in a pandemic.

“It may not seem significant now, but you just wait five to 10 years from now you're going go through, flip through that yearbook and you're going to remember, ‘Oh, I remember that, oh, I remember this teacher, I remember us doing that.’ So, the significance is great, especially now, because they've had two years of disconnect,” Ponder added.