College friends form nonprofit giving free workouts, haircuts to young men | Get Uplifted

"I wanted to be someone who I needed when I was younger."

WASHINGTON — If you’ve ever driven by Lot 6 at the corner of Benning Rd and Oklahoma Ave, you’ve probably heard coach Randall Ellington of Competitive By Nature on the mic.

He and two college friends, Jamil Sutton and Eugene Banks, formed the nonprofit geared around community a few years ago.

“We figured why not bring the same energy and passion that we have for serving the community, why not bring it to the D.C. community and Ward seven award eight,” Banks said.

You can find them outside every other day, working the glutes and the abs, but on Wednesdays, they’re giving back in a different way.

“We just want to make sure that we're providing the service that we know as an institute role in regards to learning, we know that if you look good, you feel better, you'll do better,” Sutton said.

Sutton and Banks are both teachers in D.C. Public Schools.

“I want to have a purpose in this world, and I feel like for me it gives me a chance to have a purpose, to really give back and use everything that I've learned everything, everything I've been taught, and just pour it into the next generation,” Banks added.

They’ve partnered with barbers from all around the area, to give cuts that are blended and faded to perfection, to ease the burden for parents. There's just one condition, they have to read to the barbers!

“As three young men who were once kids before, we understand the importance of a good haircut. I wanted to be someone who I needed when I was younger,” Sutton said.

#GetUpDC, this morning how 3 college friends are taking their passion for community, education, and fitness and making a difference for some young men! #GetUplifted .@DCAllisontv pic.twitter.com/klCmjrryUw — Megan Rivers (@MegMRivers) May 13, 2021

With a fresh look, each boy leaves the chair with a boost of confidence, knowing the men in their community care.