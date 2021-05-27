Manassas man killed in Prince William County crash

NOKESVILLE, Va. — A 22-year-old Manassas man has died following a crash in Prince William County Wednesday night.
Renee Carr, Public Information Officer for Prince William County said in a release that the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 13300 block of Bristow Road in Nokesville.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a 2005 Subaru WRX, identified as 22-year-old Nathan Patrick, was traveling northbound on on Bristow Road when the vehicle crossed over the center line and struck a 2013 Nissan Leaf headed in the opposite direction. The driver of the Leaf was a 16-year-old boy, Carr said.
Reed was extricated from the Subaru and taken to an area hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries.
The driver of the Leaf was also hospitalized with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
Investigators say speed was a factor in the crash, and Reed was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Carr says the investigation is ongoing. Additional details were not immediately available.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.