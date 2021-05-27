x
Prince William County

Manassas man killed in Prince William County crash

A 16-year-old driver was also hospitalized in the crash.
NOKESVILLE, Va. — A 22-year-old Manassas man has died following a crash in Prince William County Wednesday night.

Renee Carr, Public Information Officer for Prince William County said in a release that the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 13300 block of Bristow Road in Nokesville. 

A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a 2005 Subaru WRX, identified as 22-year-old Nathan Patrick, was traveling northbound on on Bristow Road when the vehicle crossed over the center line and struck a 2013 Nissan Leaf headed in the opposite direction. The driver of the Leaf was a 16-year-old boy, Carr said.

Reed was extricated from the Subaru and taken to an area hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the Leaf was also hospitalized with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. 

Investigators say speed was a factor in the crash, and Reed was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Carr says the investigation is ongoing. Additional details were not immediately available.

