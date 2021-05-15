21-year-old killed after crashing into tree in Prince William Co.

Investigators say speed was a factor in the crash.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A 21-year-old man was killed after crashing into a tree on Friday, Saturday 14, according to Prince William County police.

On May 14 at 9 p.m. investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Cardinal Dr. and Canary Ct. in Woodbridge for a report of a single vehicle crash, according to police.

Investigators found that the driver, 21-year-old Paul Charles Camacho of Woodbridge, was headed north on Cardinal Dr., leading up to Canary Ct.

That's when he started to lose control of the car, a 2005 Scion XA.

Camacho sped off the road and crashed into a tree, according to police.

He was then brought to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Camacho was the only person in the car and was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to police, who say speed is a factor in the collision.

Police are currently investigating.