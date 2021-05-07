Police: Suspect involved in Laurel armed carjacking, robbery arrested

Upon the officers' arrival, the suspect, who police say was still inside the business, fled from the store's backdoor and ran towards Baltimore Avenue.

LAUREL, Md. — The Laurel Police Department said they have arrested a suspect that was involved in both an armed robbery and armed carjacking Friday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the AT&T store in the 14700 block of Baltimore Avenue just after 10:30- a.m. for a report of an armed robbery in progress.

Upon the officers' arrival, the suspect, who police said was still inside the business, fled from the store's backdoor and ran towards Baltimore Avenue. Police then chased the suspect on foot to the area of Cherry Lane and Baltimore Avenue -- where the suspect later committed a carjacking of a citizen at gunpoint.

The suspect later attempted to flee the scene but was involved in a collision at the intersection of Cherry Lane and Baltimore Avenue. The suspect fled the scene of the car crash on foot and was later apprehended by Laurel police officers just a short distance away.

Officers then placed the suspect under arrest and he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries he sustained in the collision. Police said he was later released. The driver and passenger in the second vehicle were both taken to a nearby hospital where they are currently being treated for their injuries.

The driver of the third vehicle was treated and released later from the scene.