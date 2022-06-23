Police pursuit produces a plethora of pills, pounds of weed and pistols in Stafford County

Stafford deputies might need more space in their evidence room after everything they seized in this case, according to sheriffs office.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A Stafford man is now in jail after he led police on a chase that led to a large and surprising discovery, of guns, ammo and pills and marijuana.

On Wednesday just after 10 a.m. Stafford Sergeant Assur attempted to stop a white Kia sedan for a traffic violation on Staffordboro Boulevard near a McDonald’s restaurant.

With the lights flashing in a marked patrol car as well as sirens blaring, the suspect began to slow down, but deputies say the driver then proceeded to do a slow speed circle around the Mcdonald's.

The man apparently wasn't done doing his laps, because he did another lap at a higher speed, around the restaurant. While driving in a fast-paced lap the man, and sole occupant of the Kia, tossed a satchel from the window into the parking lot, according to officials.

Sgt. Assur with Stafford County saw what looked to be a handgun, cash and plastic baggie spill from the satchel that was tossed into the parking lot. Another deputy was sent to the parking lot to collect these items as Sgt. Assur continued to follow the suspect onto Staffordboro Boulevard.

The suspect then sped up to 70 mph along Staffordboro Boulevard when he turned into the Sunningdale Meadows neighborhood. The driver then turned onto Westminster Lane, abandoned his sedan and began to run away into the neighborhood.

This story is wild! According to @staffcosheriff a police pursuit lead to a HUGE seizure of guns, ammo, pills, and marijuana after a simple traffic violation occurred...here is their story... pic.twitter.com/gVA0zrjlfj — Ryan Sprouse (@RSprouseNews) June 24, 2022

Multiple deputies converged on the area and set up a perimeter allowing their K-9 to track the man.

Eventually, Deputy Truslow and his partner pooch K-9 Rip tracked what they thought was the suspect to the rear of the townhomes, just along the fence line and but only recovered one of the suspect’s shoes, sheriffs said.

K-9 Rip still searching for this man which led his deputy to the 300 block of Wimbledon Court, where deputies realized the suspect lived.

After some discussion and work from deputies, the suspect was convinced to exit the home and has been identified as 24-year-old Damion Lambert.

Deputies who were still at the McDonalds where Lambert discarded his satchel, found a fully loaded FN 5.7 handgun and over 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills. A search of the suspect vehicle yielded additional fentanyl pills and approximately 10 pounds of marijuana.

Detective Chiappini with the assistance of the SWAT team began to execute a search warrant back at Lambert's home.

According to deputies, an assortment of guns was found in trash bins at the back of the home.

In total, deputies seized 16 firearms, one of which was illegally modified to be fully automatic, over 20 fully loaded magazines, approximately 10 pounds of marijuana, over 1,000 fentanyl pills, four bottles of liquid Permethezine Codine which is used for the street drug Purple Drank, and over $20,000 in cash.