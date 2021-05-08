Help local teachers through WUSA9's partnership with DonorsChoose | Back to Class

Our kids are going back to class. Our teachers need help. Join WUSA9 to make a positive impact in their lives today!

WASHINGTON — If the past year has taught us anything, it's that our teachers deserve all the help they can get. That's why, as our teachers and students head back to class for the new school year, WUSA9 is partnering with DonorsChoose to help teachers in our local classrooms.

Here's how it works:

Teachers in our area use the DonorsChoose website to create projects in need of donations. Find a project that inspires you, and donate as little as $1. DonorsChoose is a public charity, so donations are tax deductable.

Once a project is fully funded, DonorsChoose purchases all the requested items and ships them directly to the teacher.

Every donor gets a thank-you from the teacher, photos of the project in action, and a report of how each dollar was spent

Teachers in our area are asking for everything from mathematics and reading materials to new classroom carpet and Amazon Fire tablets for students.

DonorsChoose has been helping teachers in need for 20 years. The site was launched by history teacher in the Bronx, New York in the year 2000. Since then, the site has grown to help teachers and students the tools they need to succeed.