Find out what your school district is doing about masks this upcoming semester

WASHINGTON — As a new school year approaches, parents and guardians across the country have one question. Will my child still be required to a face covering in the classroom?

The answer is more nuanced, and specific requirements change based on both state, county and school district GUIDANCE. According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), masks should still be worn in the upcoming school year by any person age 2 and above who is not fully vaccinated. However, the agency has also announced that certain school districts may see fit to adopt universal mask requirements depending on local pandemic conditions.

Here's a rundown of what DMV school districts' masks policies are ahead of the start back to in-person learning in a post-COVID era.

D.C.

D.C. Public Schools (DCPS)

DCPS will fully re-open to all students for in-person learning starting August 30, however, all students, staff and visitors will be required to wear face coverings until further notice, as stated in DCPS's reopening portal.

Maryland

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS)

MCPS has not officially determined whether students will be required to wear masks for the 2021-2022 school year, but an official announcement on their updated policies is scheduled for July 27, as stated on the district's COVID portal.

Prince George's County Public Schools (PGCPS)

The district has not made an announcement regarding its mask policy, but in an interview with the Washington Post, PGCPS chief executive Monica Goldson said that the district would follow CDC recommendations.

Virginia

Arlington Public Schools (APS)

Although classroom capacities will return to pre-pandemic levels, APS will continue to mandate that all staff, students and visitors wear masks while inside buildings and school busses, as stated on the district's website. However, students with recess will no longer be required to wear face coverings while outdoors.

Alexandria City Public Schools (ACPS)

As of March 3, ACPS will still require all staff, students and visitors to wear face coverings while inside buildings or on school busses, as found in the district's COVID protocols booklet.

Manassas City Public Schools (MCPS)

The district has not officially determined whether students will be required to wear masks for the 2021-2022 school year.

Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS)

FCPS will continue to mandate that all staff, students and visitors wear an appropriate face covering while inside school facilities, regardless of vaccination status.

Prince William's County Public Schools (PWCPS)

The school district has not yet released detailed guidance on mask expectations and will update its policy based on CDC recommendations, as stated on the district's website. However, students using school busses will continue to be required to use face coverings.

Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS)