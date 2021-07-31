Wizards, Mystics players participate in back-to-school giveaway for Ward 8 students

The Get Ready 4 School Giveaway provided thousands of DC families with all-new supplies and clothing at no cost.

WASHINGTON — Families in D.C.'s Ward 8 were on hand for a free back-to-school event in Southeast on Saturday.

The Get Ready 4 School Giveaway, a partnership between Martha's Table, Delivering Good and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation, provided families and students with all-new back-to-school clothing, supplies and health and wellness services, included COVID-19 vaccinations for those eligible, at no cost.

The outdoor event featured live music from local DJs, stilt-walkers, jugglers and entertainment from the Washington Capitals, Wizards and Mystics, including the Wizards Dancers and team mascots.

Students were able to grab notebooks, pencils and any other supplies they may need for the upcoming school year.

Natasha Cloud and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough from the Mystics were there to meet fans and help out, along with Cassius Winston and Daniel Gafford from the Wizards.

Wizards' 2021 draft pick Corey Kispert was also there to lend a helping hand, making his first appearance as a Wizard. He said he was excited to be involved in helping the community so soon after becoming a member of the team.

"It shows you where the priorities are here," Kispert said. "I've been here 24 hours and I'm already in the community helping families and getting to meet people around D.C., so it's been really cool."