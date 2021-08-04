New report finds Virginia and DC teacher pay ranks last in the country

Virginia and D.C. are among seven states that the study claims pay teachers below the state's average salary.

WASHINGTON — A new study from business.org claims Virginia and DC rank last in the country when it comes to paying teachers.

The July study compared the average salary of primary and secondary school teachers to the average salary for all jobs within each state and District. The data was collected using the National Center for Education Statistics and compared with the salaries of all occupations from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The results found that D.C. and Virginia rank last in the country, with educators earning 17% and 10% less than the average wage, respectively. Virginia and D.C. are among seven states that the study claims pay teachers below the state's average salary. Other states include Minnesota, North Dakota, Florida, Arizona and Colorado.

The study reports that Mississippi has the lowest salary for teachers at just more than $45k per year but that is still 8.6% higher than the average salary in the state.

Pennsylvania ranked highest in the country, according to the study, with teachers earning 30% more than the average wage.

To read the full study, click here.

