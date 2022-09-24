Prince George's County Police Officer indicted on theft, misconduct charges

Prince George's County Corporal Fowble has been accused of conducting unauthorized activities while on duty dating back in 2018.

MARYLAND, USA — A veteran officer in Prince George's County has been suspended and indicted by a grand jury on charges of theft and misconduct in the office.

The Prince George's County Police Department's Internal Affairs Division brought this case to the State's Attorney's Office for consideration of criminal charges, officials said.

Fowble joined the agency in 1998 and was recently assigned to the Bureau of Investigation and Forensic science.

Officials said following the indictment, Fowble has been suspended without pay and noted his police powers were initially suspended in February 2022.

Earlier last month, at least 14 Prince George's County officers - ranging from private first class to corporal - were facing charges after a double-dipping theft scheme that someone within the department exposed.

The investigation uncovered evidence that at some point between Jan. 17, 2019, and March 27, 2021, all of the county police officers involved allegedly concealed overlapping secondary employment shifts from the police department. The officers are accused of working in positions with a private security company while also on-duty with the police department.