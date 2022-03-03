Prince George's County police sergeant indicted for misconduct in office

Sgt. Shaun Urbina was indicted in connection to a police chase in 2020 that led to the death of a man and woman from Capitol Heights.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — An officer from Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) has been indicted by a grand jury for misconduct in office, according to Maryland court documents.

PGPD identified the officer as Sgt. Shaun Urbina, 39, a veteran of the force since 2005.

In July 2020, Urbina was working as a ranking officer during a police pursuit in Clinton. Officers were pursuing an SUV that eventually crashed, killing the vehicle's driver and passenger, who were mother and son.

Police identified the individuals killed in the crash as 62-year-old Lynda Ann Jones and 42-year-old Richard Sylvester Jones. They were both from Capitol Heights.

According to a PGPD statement from July 10, 2020, the incident started around 4:45 p.m. on July 9, 2020 after officers received a call from a gas station clerk who said people in an SUV at a pump "were acting in an unusual manner." The statement said a patrol officer "briefly spoke" to the people in the SUV before they quickly sped away.

Police chased the SUV for 6.7 miles before it "crashed into at least two utility poles on Old Branch Avenue near Tarquin Avenue." PGPD put five officers, including Urbina, on paid leave following the incident.