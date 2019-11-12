WASHINGTON — A water main break was reported near South Dakota and Perry St., and Randolph and South Capitol St. Northeast.

Officials said these roads are closed after the breaking of the 16-inch water main.

The break was reported around 2:41 a.m. Wednesday and investigation crews arrived around 3 a.m. Water has been shut off on South Dakota Ave. between Perry St. and Shepherd St. Northeast.

Officials said this break impacts between 40 and 50 homes, and the repair will take eight to 10 hours.

South Dakota Ave. is closed between Perry St. and Randolph St. to traffic. Crews are likely to salt the area to prevent icing.

RELATED: North Glebe Road reopens for traffic after being damaged by water main break

In November, people in parts of D.C. and Arlington faced a Boil Water Advisory after a water main break on Route 123. A 36-inch pipe broke on Chain Bridge Road and Glebe Road in Arlington, Virginia.

Fairfax County Police said Chain Bridge Road reopened after Route 123 near the Arlington County line was shut down in both directions.

"It's really extensive, particularly to the roadway," Mike Collins, Deputy Director of Environmental Services, said. "The pipe damage we've isolated it and ready to start repairing it, but the roadway damage is pretty extensive."

Lane closures caused traffic between D.C. and Virginia during the evening rush hour commute.

RELATED: Boil Water Advisory issued for DC, Arlington through Sunday after water main break on Route 123

In October, a water main break impacted much of 16th Street, Northwest.

The area was blocked between M Street and K Street because of an overnight water main break. D.C. Water estimated repairs would take 12 to 14 hours to complete.

The break was reported around 1:22 a.m. and repairs started around 2:05 a.m.

Water was shut off in the area, and the outage affected two embassies and a fire hydrant.

RELATED: Boil water advisory lifted for Northwest DC, Arlington County

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.