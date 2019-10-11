ARLINGTON, Va. — North Glebe Road has reopened to traffic near Chain Bridge following Friday's water main break.

Officials said crews will return to the area for follow-up work on the roadway and the 36-inch pipe that broke.

The 36-inch pipe broke on Chain Bridge Road and Glebe Road in Arlington, Virginia, causing a boil water advisory for Northwest D.C. and Arlington County.

Fairfax County police said Chain Bridge Road reopened after Route 123 near the Arlington County line was shut down in both directions Friday morning. They originally said North Glebe Road between Military Road and Chain Bridge Road would remain closed through Saturday -- possibly longer. The road reopened around 10 a.m. Sunday.

"It's really extensive, particularly to the roadway," Deputy Director of Environmental Services Mike Collins said. "The pipe damage we've isolated it and ready to start repairing it, but the roadway damage is pretty extensive."

The boil water advisory was lifted for Northwest D.C. and Arlington County Sunday morning, Arlington Department of Environmental Services and D.C. officials said.

Arlington officials notified residents via Twitter about portions of the advisory being lifted in Arlington County around 8:20 a.m. Sunday.

Shortly after, Arlington officials cleared the rest of the county.

Arlington officials said all of Arlington water meets EPA standards, and water can be used for all purposes. Water might look cloudy though, and the Arlington Department of Environmental Services said that's normal.

Officials also encourage residents to empty and clean automatic ice makers and water chillers.

Restaurants and other local businesses will be shifting back to full operation following the lift of the advisory.

