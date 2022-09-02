Here's when the bivalent COVID-19 boosters are available in DC, Maryland, Virginia

Residents have the option to get a COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccines with Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna.

WASHINGTON — The bivalent COVID-19 booster shot, meant for immunizing against the newest strains of the coronavirus, are expected to reach local health departments and stores this week.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the bivalent COVID-19 vaccines on Aug. 31. The newest booster dose is meant to tackle the contagious omicron variant and the original strain of COVID. The new dose is advised to be taken two months since the most recent booster or primary vaccination, according to the FDA.

The bivalent booster vaccine provides certain protection against the original COVID-19 virus and the omicron and BA.5 variants. The FDA reported an overall better immune system for people who received the new bivalent booster.

Those looking for the booster has the option get a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna version of the shot, though there are some age restrictions. According to the FDA, the Moderna bivalent booster is recommend for people 18 years of age and older, while the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster is recommended for those 12 years of age or order. Federal health officials are expected to approve updated booster shots for other pediatric groups in the coming weeks.

District of Columbia

Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Health encouraged all D.C. residents to receive their flu vaccination and their bivalent COVID-19 booster at the same time. Health officials say the influenza vaccine protects against strains of the flu virus that are expected to circulate this fall and winter, as well as reduces the chances of spreading the virus.

Starting Wednesday, both the flu vaccine and bivalent booster vaccine will be available at COVID centers in all eight wards of the District. These vaccines will be available at local pharmacies and clinics throughout the city.

DC Health continues to emphasize the most important task residents can do to protect themselves and their families from COVID-19 and the flu is to be up-to-date with their vaccinations.

Beginning Wednesday, September 7, District residents can receive both their annual flu vaccine and the bivalent COVID-19 booster — also known as the Omicron booster — at COVID Centers in all eight wards.



To schedule an at-home vaccination appointment, call 1-855-363-0333. — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) September 2, 2022

Here's how to get your primary series or COVID-19 booster vaccines in the District

Make an appointment with your health care provider Visit a pharmacy, walk-up vaccine clinic, or COVID center Find other opportunities to get vaccinated by visiting vaccines.gov Make an at-home vaccination appointment by calling 1-855-363-0333

Maryland

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday that state health officials have formally authorized new single-dose bivalent boosters for COVID-19. Marylanders are encouraged to get this new shot for maximum protection against the virus and circulating omicron variants.

The Maryland Department of Health preordered nearly 158,000 doses of bivalent boosters for local health departments, federally qualified health centers, and providers across the state. The doses are an addition set to allocations that the federal government has sent directly to pharmacy partners.

“This new bivalent booster shot is another important tool in our toolbox," Hogan said. “While federal guidance has made it confusing at times for people to know if and when they’re eligible, everyone 12 and older will be able to get to this new shot."

Maryland is immediately authorizing the new single-dose bivalent boosters for COVID-19 following approval by both the FDA and the CDC.



Details: https://t.co/tTgDNPWnCX pic.twitter.com/G5k6G2XMKb — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) September 2, 2022

The state's GoVax Call Center will begin a new call and text-based outreach campaign to eligible Marylanders/ The call center, which is available seven days a week, continues to offer individual vaccination options and rideshare opportunities with anyone having issues with transportation. To schedule a booster appointments, residents are urged to call 1-855-MDGOVAX (1-855-634-6829). Residents can find a vaccine provider by visiting the website at covidvax.maryland.gov.

"Maryland continues to be one of the most vaccinated and boosted states, and we have always focused on staying ahead of the virus, which is why getting this new shot is so critical,” Hogan said.

Virginia

According to the Richmond City Health District, Richmond and Henrico Health Districts will began distributing the new bivalent COVID-19 boosters on Sept. 14 at local COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Some pharmacies have also begun offering new omicron-targeted COVID-19 boosters.