Prince George's County schools to end mandatory mask policy

The policy is set to end on Sept. 6, according to officials.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A mandatory mask policy in Prince George's County Public Schools (PGCPS) will end on September 6, according to county officials. 

Earlier this month, the school district said masks would be required in all schools and facilities until further notice due to the spread of COVID-19 BA. 

On Monday, the school district set an end to that policy citing a decline in local COVID-19 cases.

CEO Dr. Monica Goldson said the mask-optional policy will resume in all PGCPS facilities on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

"All staff, students and families are encouraged to support personal decisions on mask-wearing. PGCPS will continue to make health and safety decisions in consultation with health experts," officials said. 

