Prince George's County schools to end mandatory mask policy

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A mandatory mask policy in Prince George's County Public Schools (PGCPS) will end on September 6, according to county officials.
Earlier this month, the school district said masks would be required in all schools and facilities until further notice due to the spread of COVID-19 BA.
On Monday, the school district set an end to that policy citing a decline in local COVID-19 cases.
CEO Dr. Monica Goldson said the mask-optional policy will resume in all PGCPS facilities on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
"All staff, students and families are encouraged to support personal decisions on mask-wearing. PGCPS will continue to make health and safety decisions in consultation with health experts," officials said.
READ NEXT:
- Prince George's County Schools return to mandatory mask policy ahead of the school year
- Prince George's County Public Schools opens new school; still fighting staffing challenges
- 'It's a slap in the face to other teachers' | Parents in Prince William worry about uncertified teachers in the classrooms
- 5 days before classes start, Montgomery County Public Schools is 99% staffed
The CDC draft of updated guidelines is likely to involve two key areas for students: COVID testing and social distancing
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.