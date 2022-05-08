x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Missing

Police need help locating man missing from NE DC

Oswald Hughes was last seen wearing an army green jacket and khaki pants, according to Metropolitan Police Department.

More Videos

WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The footage above aired in July 2021.

Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help finding a missing 85-year-old man.

A Silver Alert was issued for Oswald Hughes on Sunday. 

Police say he was last seen in the 5900 block of 6th Street, Northeast, around 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, May 8.

Hughes is described as a black man who stands 6'1" tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair. 

Police say he was last seen wearing an army green jacket and khaki pants. Hughes may be in need of medication.

Anyone who sees Oswald Hughes  or may know where he is should contact police at 202-727-9099 or the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768.

RELATED: Police need help locating woman missing from MedStar Georgetown Hospital

RELATED: Police: Father of missing baby Kyon Jones accused of killing child's mother

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.