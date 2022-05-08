Police need help locating man missing from NE DC

Oswald Hughes was last seen wearing an army green jacket and khaki pants, according to Metropolitan Police Department.

Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help finding a missing 85-year-old man.

A Silver Alert was issued for Oswald Hughes on Sunday.

Police say he was last seen in the 5900 block of 6th Street, Northeast, around 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, May 8.

Hughes is described as a black man who stands 6'1" tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

Police say he was last seen wearing an army green jacket and khaki pants. Hughes may be in need of medication.

Anyone who sees Oswald Hughes or may know where he is should contact police at 202-727-9099 or the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768.