Hit and run leaves juvenile hospitalized with serious injuries

Police found through their preliminary investigation that a driver hit a boy before driving away.

Police say a juvenile is in the hospital after a hit and run incident in Montgomery County.

Officers from the Montgomery County Police Department responded to the Columbia Pike and Prelude Dr. area just before 10 p.m. after receiving word that a pedestrian had been hit.

Officials say that the boy was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Police have not yet identified the driver of the car that struck the juvenile or released any suspect description.