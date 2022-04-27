Woman fatally stabbed in Northeast DC apartment

Police are still investigating what led up to the stabbing.

WASHINGTON — A woman is dead after she was found stabbed in an apartment in Northeast D.C. early Wednesday.

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 1500 block of Benning Road Northeast for a report of a shooting around 3 a.m. When the officers arrived, they found the woman had actually been stabbed. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

Investigators are still working to determine what exactly led up to the stabbing, and could not say whether the fatal stabbing was the result of domestic dispute.

The victim has not yet been identified by police.

No arrests have been made in this case and police are still searching for who is responsible.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

Following a surge in shootings over the weekend MPD Police Chief Robert Contee III along with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the creation of a new intelligence-led policing unit focusing on violent crime, called the Violent Crime Impact Team (VCIT).

The VCIT will include members of MPD, the FBI, ATF and the DEA. MPD will mostly focus on the "proactive work on the street" while the federal partners will work to improve the investigative components "for efficient prosecution."