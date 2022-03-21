Police search for missing 11-year-old in Montgomery County

Christina was last seen wearing a plain red hoodie, blue jeans and sneakers or crocs. Investigators say she may be carrying a stuffed sloth toy animal with her.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 11-year-old.

According to a release from the Montgomery County Department of Police, Christina Bobo was last seen walking in the 18700 block of Ginger Court in the Cinnamon Woods area of Germantown around 6 p.m. Monday.

Police describe Christina as standing 5'7" tall and weighing around 250 pounds. She has waist-length braided hair and brown eyes.

Christina was last seen wearing a plain red hoodie, blue jeans and sneakers or crocs. Investigators say she may be carrying a stuffed sloth toy animal with her.

Police are concerned for Christina's welfare.

Anyone with information should contact the Montgomery County Police-Special Victims Investigations Division at (240) 773- 5400 or the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24-hour line).

