Police search for missing 11-year-old in Montgomery County

Christina was last seen wearing a plain red hoodie, blue jeans and sneakers or crocs. Investigators say she may be carrying a stuffed sloth toy animal with her.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 11-year-old.

According to a release from the Montgomery County Department of Police, Christina Bobo was last seen walking in the 18700 block of Ginger Court in the Cinnamon Woods area of Germantown around 6 p.m. Monday. 

Police describe Christina as standing 5'7" tall and weighing around 250 pounds. She has waist-length braided hair and brown eyes. 

Police are concerned for Christina's welfare. 

Anyone with information should contact the Montgomery County Police-Special Victims Investigations Division at (240) 773- 5400 or the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24-hour line). 

Credit: Montgomery County Department of Police

