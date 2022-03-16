2 teens missing from Prince George's County for more than a week

Alaiya Robinson and Jeniah Clayton-Bowman, 13, never made it home from Drew Freeman Middle School on March 7, 2022.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. — Two families in Prince George’s County are asking for community help to find two teen girls that haven’t been seen in nine days.

According to their families, Alaiya Robinson and Jeniah Clayton-Bowman never made it home from Drew Freeman Middle School on March 7, 2022. Both girls are 13-years-old.

Their families said they simply want the girls to come home and to know and believe it is okay to come home. Both families said the girls had gotten in trouble at school that day and may have been afraid of facing more punishment at home—and that’s why they think they ran away.

They fear now the girls may be in danger and they’re hoping this plea will reach the girls.

“Janiah baby, my sweet, sweet baby, I know you’re probably somewhere scared," Jalesa Clayton said. "I’m worried about you, I hope that you see this Janiah and come home."

“Alaiya, I love you and I just want you to come home," added Christina Clark. "Please Alaiya, please come home."

Alaiya’s mother says she can’t function because she’s afraid of what may have happened. She’s asking anyone with any information to please contact @PGPDNews @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/R0ww54jUMd — Megan Rivers (@MegMRivers) March 16, 2022

Jeniah’s aunt Jalesa, who she lives with, said the girls were caught drinking at school and were suspended for five days. They think the girls may have been afraid of being punished at home.

“I haven't talked to her since 12, maybe 12:30-1 p.m. Monday, March 7,” Clayton said.

Jeniah’s aunt is also distraught. They both just want the girls to know, it’s okay to come home. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/fIjvsvmrSJ — Megan Rivers (@MegMRivers) March 16, 2022

“She definitely ran away, I'm not taking away from that, but I think something had to happen along the way cause I feel like my daughter would have came home," Clark said. "She's not a run away. She's never run away before. This was her first time ever doing anything like this."

Prince George’s County Police said they’re investigating this as a missing persons case, and they’re asking the public to help. Both women said they’ve gotten ransom calls and other threats.

“It's been nine days and it's been so much he say she say,” Clayton said.

With rumors swirling around about where the girls are, both women say they’re focusing on blocking out negative thoughts.