Police to announce murder charges in Fairfax Co. missing woman case

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Police in Fairfax County say they have charged a man with second-degree murder in a case involving a missing Alexandria woman.
Hannah Choi, 35, was last seen on March 5 at 7 a.m. in the 5300 block of Jesmond Street in Alexandria, Virginia.
Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis and Major Crimes Cyber and Forensics Bureau Chief Ed O'Carroll are expected to update the community about this case Tuesday afternoon.
According to a press release, Chief Davis is expected to announce second-degree murder charges against a man wanted in the case. Further details surrounding the case have not yet been released.
A press conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, where mode details should be shared.
