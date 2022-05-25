x
Missing

MISSING: 14-year-old boy from Silver Spring

Carlos Manuel Castro-Perez was last seen in the 2300 block of Blueridge Avenue around 5 a.m.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old who hasn't been seen since Friday, May 20. 

According to a release from the Montgomery County Department of Police, 14-year-old Carlos Manuel Castro-Perez was last seen in the 2300 block of Blueridge Avenue around 5 a.m.

Carlos is described as being 5'3" tall and weighing around 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gold necklace, a dark grey t-shirt, light blue jeans and white and blue Nike sneakers. He may be carrying a black and gray backpack. 

Investigators say Carlos's family is worried about his welfare. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 301-279-8000 (24-hour line) or the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400. 

Credit: Montgomery County Police
