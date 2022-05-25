MISSING: 14-year-old boy from Silver Spring

Carlos Manuel Castro-Perez was last seen in the 2300 block of Blueridge Avenue around 5 a.m.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old who hasn't been seen since Friday, May 20.

Carlos is described as being 5'3" tall and weighing around 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gold necklace, a dark grey t-shirt, light blue jeans and white and blue Nike sneakers. He may be carrying a black and gray backpack.

Investigators say Carlos's family is worried about his welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 301-279-8000 (24-hour line) or the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400.

