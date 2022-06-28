x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Missing

Fredericksburg police search for 13-year-old girl thought to be left at Virginia Home Depot

Police say Sorina Nculescu could be "somewhere between North Carolina and Capital Heights, Maryland."

More Videos

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Police say a 13-year-old girl is missing somewhere along the Interstate 95 corridor after she was left behind by family at a Home Depot in Virginia.

The Fredericksburg Police Department posted on social media that they are looking for Sorina Niculescu. The department said she was last seen wearing a pink shirt with butterflies and a long black skirt.

The police department shared some details about how the girl went missing, saying family "accidentally left her behind at a Home Depot somewhere along the I-95 corridor in Virginia."

In a post on Facebook, investigators offered a wide swath of the country where the teenage girl may be.

Credit: Fredericksburg Police Department

"It's also possible she is somewhere between North Carolina and Capital Heights, Maryland," the post says.

Anyone with information about Niculescu's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department at 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by your tip.

RELATED: Police search for missing 13-year-old from Germantown

RELATED: FOUND: 62-year-old woman who went missing in Alexandria has been found

RELATED: Police continue search for Woodbridge man missing for nearly a month

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Paid Advertisement