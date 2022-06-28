Fredericksburg police search for 13-year-old girl thought to be left at Virginia Home Depot

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Police say a 13-year-old girl is missing somewhere along the Interstate 95 corridor after she was left behind by family at a Home Depot in Virginia.
The Fredericksburg Police Department posted on social media that they are looking for Sorina Niculescu. The department said she was last seen wearing a pink shirt with butterflies and a long black skirt.
The police department shared some details about how the girl went missing, saying family "accidentally left her behind at a Home Depot somewhere along the I-95 corridor in Virginia."
In a post on Facebook, investigators offered a wide swath of the country where the teenage girl may be.
"It's also possible she is somewhere between North Carolina and Capital Heights, Maryland," the post says.
Anyone with information about Niculescu's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department at 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by your tip.
