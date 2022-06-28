Fredericksburg police search for 13-year-old girl thought to be left at Virginia Home Depot

Police say Sorina Nculescu could be "somewhere between North Carolina and Capital Heights, Maryland."

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Police say a 13-year-old girl is missing somewhere along the Interstate 95 corridor after she was left behind by family at a Home Depot in Virginia.

The Fredericksburg Police Department posted on social media that they are looking for Sorina Niculescu. The department said she was last seen wearing a pink shirt with butterflies and a long black skirt.

The police department shared some details about how the girl went missing, saying family "accidentally left her behind at a Home Depot somewhere along the I-95 corridor in Virginia."

In a post on Facebook, investigators offered a wide swath of the country where the teenage girl may be.

"It's also possible she is somewhere between North Carolina and Capital Heights, Maryland," the post says.