Police search for missing 13-year-old from Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Md. — Montgomery County Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 13-year-old boy from Germantown, Maryland.
Detectives say Abdul Raheem Joppy was last seen on Sunday, June 19 along Eton Manor Drive, off of Shakespeare Boulevard.
Joppy has been described as 5 foot 2 inches tall and weighing around 130 pounds, according to police. He has brown curly hair and hazel eyes.
Joppy has both of his ears pierced, but is not currently wearing earrings. He was last seen wearing red Adidas pants, a black hooded sweatshirt and black slides.
Police and family are concerned for his welfare. No additional information has been released regarding his disappearance.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Abdul Raheem Joppy is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24-hour line) or the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400. Callers may remain anonymous.
