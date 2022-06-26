FOUND: 62-year-old woman who went missing in in Alexandria has been found

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Editor's note: Alexandria Police Department announced that the 62-year-old girl, Jennifer Holmes, has been found and is safe.
Virginia State Police and Alexandria City Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 62-year-old woman.
Officials say Jennifer Holmes was last seen on Saturday, June 25, around 3:00 p.m. along the Cameron Run Regional Park in Alexandria, Virginia.
Holmes has been described as 5 foot 7 inches and weighing around 170 pounds, according to police. She has brown eyes and grey.
Holmes was possibly wearing a white tee shirt that said, 'Bell Family Reunion,' and blue sweat pants with a red stripe down the side. She was carrying a brown purse when she went missing.
Police say she is presumed to be on foot traveling in an unknown direction.
Family and police are concerned about her welfare.
The woman suffers from a cognitive impartment, and the disappearance poses a credible threat to her safety and health, according to detectives.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jennifer Holmes is asked to call Alexandria City Police Department at 703-746-4444.
