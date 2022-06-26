FOUND: 62-year-old woman who went missing in in Alexandria has been found

Jennifer Holmes has been found and is safe, according to police.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Editor's note: Alexandria Police Department announced that the 62-year-old girl, Jennifer Holmes, has been found and is safe.

Virginia State Police and Alexandria City Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 62-year-old woman.

Officials say Jennifer Holmes was last seen on Saturday, June 25, around 3:00 p.m. along the Cameron Run Regional Park in Alexandria, Virginia.

Holmes has been described as 5 foot 7 inches and weighing around 170 pounds, according to police. She has brown eyes and grey.

Holmes was possibly wearing a white tee shirt that said, 'Bell Family Reunion,' and blue sweat pants with a red stripe down the side. She was carrying a brown purse when she went missing.

Police say she is presumed to be on foot traveling in an unknown direction.

Family and police are concerned about her welfare.

Notification:: APD is seeking the public's help in locating a critical missing person. pic.twitter.com/DDMmJJmdyr — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) June 25, 2022

The woman suffers from a cognitive impartment, and the disappearance poses a credible threat to her safety and health, according to detectives.