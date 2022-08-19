Woman shot, killed in Prince George's County

Police are still searching for suspects in this case.

Example video title will go here for this video

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A Prince George's County woman is dead and police are searching for who is responsible.

Prince George's County Police Department officers were called to the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Business Parkway around 9:15 p.m. on Thursday night.

Once on scene, officers found a woman shot. She was taken to an area hospital where she later died.

Detectives are still working to figure out exactly what led to the shooting. They have not released any information about a suspect or suspects in this case. No arrests have been made and police say the investigation is ongoing.

Police have not identified the woman killed.

Anyone with information is urged to call Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

This is just the latest incident of gun violence in Prince George's County. Hours earlier, a man was shot and killed while inside the Mall at Prince George's in Hyattsville.

Officers said others were also injured while people were trying to run out of the mall.

One of those people was 77-year-old Victoria Edusei.

Her cane was knocked from her hands as people tried to evacuate out of the food court. She fell to the ground and cut her face.

Luckily, a good Samaritan came to her aid.

“I told him he couldn’t lift me up, so he said ‘I’ll stay with you’," Edusei said. "And, I said, ‘what if the person wants to kill me, he will kill you too’ and he said ‘I’ll do whatever I can’."

This is the second homicide reported at the Mall at Prince George's this year. According to Prince George's County Police, 22-year-old Daquan Dockery was killed in a shooting at the shopping mall in March. Detectives at the time said they did not believe Dockery's death was a random crime.