Woman points gun at victim's head during car test drive, police say

The victim had previously met with the woman while trying to sell her 2016 Dodge Durango RT. Police are now searching for the woman and the car.

GERMANTOWN, Md. — Police are investigating after a woman allegedly stole a car during a test drive in Germantown Friday.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division, the carjacking happened around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Brink and Blunt Road.

When officers arrived, the victim said she had arranged to sell her gray 2016 Dodge Durango RT bearing Maryland temporary registration T0738554 to a woman she had previously met with. While conducting the final test drive, the victim claims the woman took out a gun and pointed it at the victim's head before ordering her to get out of the car. The victim said an unknown man then walked up to the passenger door and pointed a second gun at the victim, demanding she get out of the car.

The victim did what the suspects asked and got out of the car before the suspect drove away with the victim's 2016 Dodge Durango RT and the man following behind in a black Ford.

Police describe the carjacking suspect as a Black woman who stands 5'1" tall and weighs around 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with “Medstar” on it, a black jacket, black pants and black shoes. She may be carrying a black bag.

The man who approached the car with a gun is described as a Black man who stands around 6'1" tall. He was last seen wearing a black zip jacket, black pants and a black mask.

Anyone with information on who these suspects may be or where the stolen car is should call the Major Crimes Division at (240) 773-5070.