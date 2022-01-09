Sunday shooting leaves juvenile, man injured in Greenbelt

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Greenbelt Police Department at 301-474-7200

GREENBELT, Md. — A man and a juvenile were shot Sunday around 5:30 p.m. in Greenbelt, Mayland, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 200 block of Lakeside Drive, where one adult man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound in the arm. A local hospital later reported that a juvenile male was dropped off and that he was shot.

Police have since determined that both victims were shot at the same location on Lakeside Drive.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Greenbelt Police Department at 301-474-7200 or email greenbeltpd@greenbeltmd.gov.

In a separate November incident, a rideshare driver was left recovering in the hospital after he was shot in the parking lot of the Greenbelt Metro station.

Greenbelt Police Department officers responded to reports of an armed carjacking at the station around 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30 Once on scene, officers found a man, who said he was a rideshare driver, shot in the leg.