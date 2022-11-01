Two men on the loose after stealing an estimated $300,000 in jewelry

Suspects took off with stolen jewelry from a falls church establishment estimated in value in the six figure range!

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Two men are on the loose after allegedly stealing an estimated $300,000 worth of jewelry, City of Falls Church Police said in a release.

On Tuesday, City of Falls Church Police said they are looking for two suspects in an armed robbery of a jewelry store.

The alleged armed robbery occurred on Friday, Jan 7, 2022 at around 1 p.m. in the afternoon. The two men were seen on surveillance entering the jewelry store at 1100 W. Broad St in Falls Church. They showed a handgun and took the merchandise, police said in a release

Investigators claim the pair left in a black SUV.

The suspects are described as two Black men. One was wearing a red jacket with black pants, and the other was wearing a gray sweatshirt with ripped jeans. Detectives say one of the men has tattoos on his hands.

