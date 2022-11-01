Two men on the loose after stealing an estimated $300,000 in jewelry

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Two men are on the loose after allegedly stealing an estimated $300,000 worth of jewelry, City of Falls Church Police said in a release.
On Tuesday, City of Falls Church Police said they are looking for two suspects in an armed robbery of a jewelry store.
The alleged armed robbery occurred on Friday, Jan 7, 2022 at around 1 p.m. in the afternoon. The two men were seen on surveillance entering the jewelry store at 1100 W. Broad St in Falls Church. They showed a handgun and took the merchandise, police said in a release
Investigators claim the pair left in a black SUV.
The suspects are described as two Black men. One was wearing a red jacket with black pants, and the other was wearing a gray sweatshirt with ripped jeans. Detectives say one of the men has tattoos on his hands.
Photos from the surveillance videos are above. Surveillance video is not available to the public at this time. Please call the City of Falls Church Police with information, 703-241-5053 (TTY 711).
