Woman found shot in car in Prince George's County, police say

Investigators are still working to establish a motive and find suspects in the shooting.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A woman was found shot multiple times in a car in Prince George's County Wednesday morning, police said.

In a tweet, the Prince George's County Police Department said the shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 6300 block of 67th Court. Officers responded and found the woman shot. She was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead a short while later, police said.

Detectives are on the scene working to establish what led up to the shooting and establish a motive. No arrests have been made in the case.

Prince George's County Police say anyone with information in this case should call Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Additional details were not yet available Wednesday morning. We are working to gather more information and will provide updates as new information comes in to our newsroom.

We are on scene of a fatal shooting in the 6300 block of 67th Court. pic.twitter.com/VKQWFAHf8G — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) December 9, 2020

It's the second time in a week a woman was found shot in a car in the D.C. area. Police in D.C. said Shalonte Pearson, 24, was shot in the head in Northeast D.C. on Wednesday, December 2.