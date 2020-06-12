The 15-month-old boy was shot and killed as he sat in his father's car Wednesday night.

Many DC residents are still in mourning three days after 15-month-old Carmelo Duncan was shot and killed in a Southeast neighborhood.

Duncan died from injuries sustained in the shooting while sitting in his father’s car on the 5700 block of Southern Avenue SE Wednesday night. DC Police Chief Peter Newsham says the Metropolitan Police Department believes the shooting may have been targeted.

Authorities say no suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting.

On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered at the corner of Southern and Central avenues to remember Carmelo and bring attention to his case.

Southeast DC resident Kevin Dunmore held a candlelight vigil next to a memorial for Carmelo set up at a light pole.

Help @FBIWFO, @ATFWashington, and the @DCPoliceDept identify the individual(s) who shot and killed 1-year-old Carmelo Duncan on December 2 in Washington, D.C. Call 202-278-2000 or visit https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD if you have a tip. #SeekingInfoSaturday https://t.co/M4ZBw4SSw8 pic.twitter.com/hCuyS7ttSd — FBI (@FBI) December 6, 2020

"It makes me feel really bad, because the stuff that's going on, this shouldn't be going on in no community,” Dunmore said.

Carmelo’s family members requested privacy from the press as they continue to mourn his passing.

But locals like Jawanna Hardy, of the community group Guns Down Friday, said the family will always have the support of the community at it searches for Carmelo’s killer.

"Sometimes, you just feel so alone when [this] stuff happens,” she said. “We just want to let them know that we're here and we understand."

The Metropolitan Police Department asks that anyone with tips regarding the case contact them.