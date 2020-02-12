Woman shot in the head while sitting in a car in NE DC

Police are searching for a suspect they said was last seen going southbound on Eastern Avenue.

WASHINGTON — A woman is dead after she was shot in the head inside of a vehicle in Northeast D.C. early Wednesday morning, D.C. Police said.

The incident happened on the 400 block of 61st Street between Dix and Eads Streets just before 1 a.m., police said.

When officers were called to the scene for the reported shooting, they found a woman in her 20s shot inside of a car. Police said the woman was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to her head where she was later pronounced dead.

At this time, police are searching for a suspect they said is a black man in his early 20s. The suspect was seen wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans, police said. He was last spotted going southbound on Eastern Avenue.

As of 5 a.m., the scene of the shooting is shut down to incoming traffic. Police said the road maybe blocked until later in the day.

The investigation is ongoing.

