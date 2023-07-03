Woman dead after car crashes into Metrobus stop in Takoma Park

When police arrived at the scene they found an injured woman on the roadway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

TAKOMA PARK, Md. — A woman has died after a driver of a vehicle hit a Metrobus stop in Takoma Park early Monday.

Officers with the Takoma Park Police Department responded around midnight to the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Glenside Drive after receiving a report of a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

Through an initial investigation, police determined that a Nissan was driving south on New Hampshire Avenue at Glenside Drive when it veered off the road and crashed into a bus stop -- destroying it -- before coming to a rest in a wooded area.

When police arrived at the scene they found an injured woman laying in the road. She was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unknown at this time if she was at the bus stop or elsewhere when she was struck.

The woman's identity has not yet been released, as police are still working to notify her family members before identifying her.