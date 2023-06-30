Prince George's County crash on I-95 leaves 2 people dead

The road was closed for around three hours following the crash as authorities investigated.

Example video title will go here for this video

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Two people have died after a crash that led to one of the vehicles catching fire on I-95 late Thursday night, according to Maryland State Police.

Troopers responded to the area of I-95 southbound, just north of MD Route 212, just after 10:40 p.m. after a report of a multi-vehicle crash.

Through an initial investigation it was determined that a 2017 Dodge Charger, driven by a 24-year-old man, was in the right lane and attempted to switch lanes and pass a tractor-trailer. At the same time, a Hyundai Elantra was traveling in the next lane to the left when it was rear-ended by the Dodge.

The impact of the crash caused the Dodge to go off the road to the left and the Hyundai off the ride side of the road. The Hyundai then came to a rest facing north on I-95 and caught fire.

The driver of the Hyundai, described as a male, and the passenger, a female, were pronounced dead at the scene by Prince George’s County Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department. The victims have not yet been identified.

The driver of the Dodge was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The active investigation is underway by the Maryland State Police Crash Team. Once the investigation is complete, the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office will decide whether charges will be filed in the case.