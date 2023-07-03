1 man dead after Northeast DC shooting

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but he died due to his injuries.

WASHINGTON — Police are searching for answers after a Northeast D.C. shooting left one man dead early Monday.

Around 12:08 a.m., officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to 11th Street Northeast, near D Street Northeast, after receiving a report of a man down in the area. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but he died due to his injuries.

No information has been released about the victim, including his age and name. Police are working to develop a motive and suspect(s) in the shooting case.

According to MPD, there have been a total of 117 homicides across the District as of Friday, which is an increase of 14% compared to the previous year. Within the same period of time in 2022, there were 103 recorded homicides.