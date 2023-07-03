1 man dead after Northeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON — Police are searching for answers after a Northeast D.C. shooting left one man dead early Monday.
Around 12:08 a.m., officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to 11th Street Northeast, near D Street Northeast, after receiving a report of a man down in the area. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but he died due to his injuries.
No information has been released about the victim, including his age and name. Police are working to develop a motive and suspect(s) in the shooting case.
According to MPD, there have been a total of 117 homicides across the District as of Friday, which is an increase of 14% compared to the previous year. Within the same period of time in 2022, there were 103 recorded homicides.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.
