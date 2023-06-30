Man shot multiple times, killed in Northwest DC

When police arrived to the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — A man was shot and killed in Northwest D.C. early Friday, sparking a homicide investigation, according to police.

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to Quebec Place Northwest, off of 10th Street Northwest, around 1:22 p.m. after a report of a shooting in the area. Upon arrival to the scene, a man was found suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No information has been released about the victim, this includes his age and name. Police are working to develop a motive and suspect(s) in the shooting case.

According to MPD, there has been a total of 115 homicides across the District as of Thursday, which is an increase of 12% compared to the previous year. Within the same period of time in 2022, there were 103 recorded homicides.