Man shot multiple times, killed in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON — A man was shot and killed in Northwest D.C. early Friday, sparking a homicide investigation, according to police.
Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to Quebec Place Northwest, off of 10th Street Northwest, around 1:22 p.m. after a report of a shooting in the area. Upon arrival to the scene, a man was found suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No information has been released about the victim, this includes his age and name. Police are working to develop a motive and suspect(s) in the shooting case.
According to MPD, there has been a total of 115 homicides across the District as of Thursday, which is an increase of 12% compared to the previous year. Within the same period of time in 2022, there were 103 recorded homicides.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.
Watch Next: 'A one-man army of hate' | Rioter who used stun gun on Officer Fanone sentenced to 12.5 years in prison
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.