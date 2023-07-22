Police urge victims to come forward after Olney man arrested for multiple counts of rape, sexual assault

Detectives are concerned there may be additional victims of sexual assault by Joshua Black, 31, that have not contacted police.

OLNEY, Md. — A man is facing multiple charges after police say he lured an underage girl into a wooded area and sexually assaulted her in Montgomery County. Now, investigators are searching for any additional victims.

Joshua Black, 31, of Olney, Maryland is charged with multiple counts of second-degree rape and third-degree sex offense.

Detectives have released a photo of Black and are urging anyone who may be a victim of sexual assault by Black to come forward.

On Thursday, at 7 p.m., police claim Black lured the juvenile female victim into a wooded area, in the 17700 block of Prince Philip Dr., where he sexually assaulted her.

Investigators quickly developed Black as the suspect of the sexual assault. He was arrested at his home without incident a short time later.

Black is currently being held without bond in Montgomery County.

Detectives are concerned there may be additional victims of sexual assault by Black that have not contacted police.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or Black is asked to contact the SVID- Child Exploitation Unit at (240) 773-5400 or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Callers may remain anonymous.

