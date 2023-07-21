x
Virginia

Man wanted for sexually assaulting victim at a Marriott hotel in McLean

A woman reported that a man she just met sexually assaulted her in a hotel room.

MCLEAN, Va. — Detectives are asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman at a Marriott hotel in McLean, Virginia on Thursday.

At 1:30 p.m., officers responded to the Courtyard Marriott on Gallows Road for a sexual assault that just occurred. 

A woman reported that a man she just met sexually assaulted her in a hotel room. 

During their investigation, detectives discovered surveillance footage of the suspect and are asking for help from the community identifying the man.

Credit: McLean Police

The suspect is described as a 6-foot tall man, in his late 20s, with short hair and a slim build.

Anyone with information regarding this sexual assault is encouraged to call police at 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and by web – Click HERE. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards. Please leave contact information if you wish for a detective to follow up with you.  

Victim specialists from the Fairfax County Police Department's Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure the victim is receiving appropriate resources and assistance. 

   

A general manager at Rumi's Kitchen in Northwest D.C. is speaking out after she says she was sexually assaulted by an Amazon delivery driver in the middle of the busy restaurant. 

