Man charged with aggravated sexual assault of a minor

BRISTOW, Va. — A man is facing charges after police say he sexually assaulted a child at his Bristow home multiple times.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, the assault happened at a home in the 9200 block of Glen Meadow Lane on July 16.

Investigators arrested 46-year-old Kabi Raj Bohara on July 18. He is accused of sexually assaulting a person under the age of 13, while at his home, multiple times. Police say the victim knew Bohara before the assault.

The victim left Bohara's home the next day and told a family member what happened. That family member then called police for help.

Bohara has been charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault and is currently being held without bond.

