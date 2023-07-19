x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Virginia

Man charged with aggravated sexual assault of a minor

The victim left the suspect's home the next day and told a family member what happened.
Credit: TheaDesign - stock.adobe.com
Police lights

BRISTOW, Va. — A man is facing charges after police say he sexually assaulted a child at his Bristow home multiple times. 

According to the Prince William County Police Department, the assault happened at a home in the 9200 block of Glen Meadow Lane on July 16. 

Investigators arrested 46-year-old Kabi Raj Bohara on July 18. He is accused of sexually assaulting a person under the age of 13, while at his home, multiple times. Police say the victim knew Bohara before the assault. 

The victim left Bohara's home the next day and told a family member what happened. That family member then called police for help. 

Bohara has been charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault and is currently being held without bond. 

READ NEXT: 

WATCH NEXT: Prince William Co. drug bust shootout between police

Police in Prince William County have released home surveillance video of a shootout between members of a multi-agency narcotics task force and people involved in an undercover investigation.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

More Videos

In Other News

40 years of teaching kids tennis and more

Before You Leave, Check This Out